Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.65

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $113.65 and last traded at $112.04, with a volume of 7143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $96,118.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,069,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,634,924.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $972,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,748 shares of company stock worth $40,027,195 over the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $345,788,000 after purchasing an additional 185,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,752,000 after acquiring an additional 318,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Natera by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,273,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Natera by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,268,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,610,000 after acquiring an additional 359,181 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,594,000 after acquiring an additional 74,465 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

