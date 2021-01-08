National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.41

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 54580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

NABZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Australia Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

