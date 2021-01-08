National Bank Financial Increases Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to $0.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $38,886,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth $25,551,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 378.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,202,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 67.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,902,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.