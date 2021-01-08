National Bank Financial Increases Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.00

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.21.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) alerts:

TSE HBM opened at C$9.60 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of -16.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.21.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$421.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,000.

About Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.