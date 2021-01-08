National Bank Financial Increases TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) Price Target to C$28.00

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of TELUS Co. (T.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS Co. (T.TO) from C$27.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.61.

TSE:T traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.63. The company had a trading volume of 583,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,271. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.55. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of C$18.55 and a 1 year high of C$27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.85 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. TELUS Co. (T.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.24%.

TELUS Co. (T.TO) Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

