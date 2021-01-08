National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.06.

Shares of NFG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,436. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $287.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.74 million. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,624,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,827,000 after purchasing an additional 556,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,877,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,727,000 after buying an additional 480,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,808,000 after buying an additional 196,966 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $7,026,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 289,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 171,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

