National Investment Services of America LLC Has $949,000 Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

National Investment Services of America LLC decreased its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,467 shares during the period. Carriage Services makes up 1.7% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 525.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CSV traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $33.63. 92,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $604.33 million, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $84.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne purchased 29,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $35,439.04. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock worth $98,102. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

