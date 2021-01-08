National Investment Services of America LLC Reduces Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

National Investment Services of America LLC trimmed its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.22. 445,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.42. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $100.51. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

