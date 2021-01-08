National Investment Services of America LLC Sells 17,937 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

National Investment Services of America LLC trimmed its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,937 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Vanguard by 26.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in American Vanguard by 17.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 87.2% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 24,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVD traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 93,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $507.32 million, a P/E ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.02.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.10 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In other American Vanguard news, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $82,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,981 shares in the company, valued at $535,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $38,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,050.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

