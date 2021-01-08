National Investment Services of America LLC Sells 18,509 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

National Investment Services of America LLC trimmed its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,509 shares during the quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 50.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 742,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 248,211 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 9.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 260,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 35,635.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 477,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOD shares. ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

MOD traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.46. 508,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,282. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.45 million, a PE ratio of -121.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.81.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

