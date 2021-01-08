National Investment Services of America LLC Sells 19,876 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

National Investment Services of America LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,876 shares during the quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,569,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,123 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 85.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after buying an additional 1,067,049 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,473,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,338,000 after buying an additional 549,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,964,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,018,000 after buying an additional 195,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of SAND traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,920. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

