National Investment Services of America LLC Sells 48,690 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

National Investment Services of America LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,690 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at about $777,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth $650,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth $424,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. 107,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,354. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LINC shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Lincoln Educational Services Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

