National Investment Services of America LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 109,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for 2.1% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 816,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 32.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 324,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 651.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,277 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 6,606,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,663. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. Northcoast Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

