National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $216.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.95. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $291.55.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in National Western Life Group by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in National Western Life Group by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in National Western Life Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in National Western Life Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National Western Life Group by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.