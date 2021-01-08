Native Utility Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $310.00 (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Native Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $23.98 or 0.00058035 BTC on popular exchanges. Native Utility Token has a total market cap of $23.57 million and approximately $310.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Native Utility Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Native Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00103755 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.47 or 0.00419891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00215316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00049584 BTC.

Native Utility Token Token Profile

Native Utility Token was first traded on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com. The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt.

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Native Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Native Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Native Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Native Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.