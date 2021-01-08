Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ NATR opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.20. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.25 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

