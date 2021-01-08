Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTUS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Natus Medical stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. 113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,508. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Natus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 246.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Natus Medical by 70.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

