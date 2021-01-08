NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29.10 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $288.41 million and approximately $29.10 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.46 or 0.00003803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00108066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.69 or 0.00440604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.59 or 0.00243024 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00051228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

