Neenah (NYSE:NP) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)’s stock price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.49 and last traded at $60.95. Approximately 169,459 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 117,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

NP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Neenah presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neenah, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Neenah by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,981,000 after purchasing an additional 115,655 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 664,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,957 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 95.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 79,937 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

