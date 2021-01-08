Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) PT Raised to $3.40 at Canaccord Genuity

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $2.75 to $3.40 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.29% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS NTTHF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. Neo Lithium has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

