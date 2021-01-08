Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Gap Down to $15.78

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.78, but opened at $12.64. Neoleukin Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 11,513 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $582.48 million, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,885,000 after buying an additional 53,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 94,722 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 508,698 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

