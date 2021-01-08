Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Net Element stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Net Element has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 186.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Net Element will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Net Element by 790.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Net Element by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Net Element by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 61,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

