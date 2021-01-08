Neumark Achieves Market Cap of $4.55 Million (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Neumark has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $6,363.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neumark token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00037874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.62 or 0.00268970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00027898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.09 or 0.02635035 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012177 BTC.

Neumark Profile

Neumark (NEU) is a token. Its launch date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 66,825,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,307,958 tokens. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org.

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

