Nevro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,552 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,466% compared to the typical volume of 163 call options.

NVRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.23.

Get Nevro alerts:

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $263,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Insiders have sold 25,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,616 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSE NVRO opened at $163.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.14. Nevro has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.