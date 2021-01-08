New England Research & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,425 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,425 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,363,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $640,435,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $212.71 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 108.12 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

