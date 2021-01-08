New England Research & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,000 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 13.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

NYSE AME opened at $124.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.