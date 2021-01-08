New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $476,000 in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. New England Research & Management Inc. owned 0.06% of MarineMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000.

HZO stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $844.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.78.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,832 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. BidaskClub upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

