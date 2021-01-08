New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 5,225 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 58.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after buying an additional 116,643 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $490,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 201,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 64.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

PWR opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $77.40.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

