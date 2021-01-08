New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,663 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSX opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

