New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.62.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.89. 59,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $65,000. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

