NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.89. 2,660,552 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,967,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NewAge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $288.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.73 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NewAge by 885.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NewAge by 70.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NewAge in the second quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in NewAge in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NewAge in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 20.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAge Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

