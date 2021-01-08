NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $425.24. 175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,611. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $304.65 and a 52-week high of $472.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.77.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 198.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter valued at about $1,114,000. FMR LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in NewMarket by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in NewMarket by 1,326.0% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.