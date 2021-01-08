Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.36 Per Share (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $6.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NGT. TD Securities increased their target price on Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) stock opened at C$82.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.44 billion and a PE ratio of 25.99. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of C$44.00 and a 12 month high of C$96.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$83.20.

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.37 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.533 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

About Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

