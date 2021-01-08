NewYorkCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 58.4% against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $3.10 million and $848.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.00415364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,755,742,538 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

