NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NREF stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1,712.96, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,232 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $52,196.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 45.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 59.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 211.2% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 204,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

