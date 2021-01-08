Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.99 and last traded at $116.32. Approximately 679,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 430,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.95.

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $495,350.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

