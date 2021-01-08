NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NXGPY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NEXT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NEXT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NEXT stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. NEXT has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $53.80.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

