NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Earns Top Pick Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their top pick rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NGM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ NGM opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $700,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,457,700.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,750. 50.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 130.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 197.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,812,000 after purchasing an additional 934,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.