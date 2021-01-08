Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.91

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides sea, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

