NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NI stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. NiSource has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in NiSource by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in NiSource by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

