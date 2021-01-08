NIX (NIX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $58,532.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. NIX has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $58,532.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0542 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $32.15 and $7.50.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,072.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.88 or 0.03041682 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.69 or 0.00423451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.50 or 0.01071794 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00352996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00170078 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009689 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,481,578 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $33.94, $24.68, $32.15, $24.43, $50.98, $51.55, $18.94, $7.50, $13.77, $10.39 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

