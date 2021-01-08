Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NDLS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 193,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,237. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $388.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $28,294.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock worth $7,548,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

