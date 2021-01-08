Norcros plc (NXR.L) (LON:NXR) Shares Gap Up to $195.00

Norcros plc (NXR.L) (LON:NXR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $195.00, but opened at $203.00. Norcros plc (NXR.L) shares last traded at $202.46, with a volume of 2,791 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Norcros plc (NXR.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 195.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 166.36. The firm has a market cap of £170.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other Norcros plc (NXR.L) news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 24,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42), for a total transaction of £45,743.10 ($59,763.65).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

