Nord/LB Reiterates €106.00 Price Target for Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1)

Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Symrise AG (SY1.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €110.57 ($130.08).

Get Symrise AG (SY1.F) alerts:

SY1 opened at €105.55 ($124.18) on Monday. Symrise AG has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a fifty day moving average of €106.21 and a 200-day moving average of €110.09.

About Symrise AG (SY1.F)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG (SY1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.