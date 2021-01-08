NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €45.00 by Baader Bank

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €45.00 ($52.94) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.11 ($38.95).

Shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Friday, reaching €42.14 ($49.58). The stock had a trading volume of 94,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group SE has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1 year high of €42.38 ($49.86). The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 726.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is €38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.62.

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

