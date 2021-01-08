Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.22.

Shares of NOG stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.35. 11,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,250. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.73 million.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,811,989 shares in the company, valued at $16,398,500.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 543,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 110,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $102,000.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

