Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%.

Shares of NTIC opened at $12.41 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.73 and a beta of 1.24.

NTIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

