Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $14.00 target price on the bank's stock.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $712.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $16.85.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 348.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 183,183 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 226.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

