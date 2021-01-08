Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.69

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.69 and last traded at C$47.61, with a volume of 473929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.63.

NPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.30.

The company has a market cap of C$9.72 billion and a PE ratio of 25.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.84.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$470.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$478.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.9099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.46%.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

