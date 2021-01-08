Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NWBI. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NWBI stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $13.93. 32,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $140.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $111,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,825.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 3,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $156,701. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,590 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 58.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 32,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

